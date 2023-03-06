U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 6, 2023/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with business leaders in the critical minerals sector at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2023 Convention, as part of pre-budget consultations.


12:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion on the government's Critical Minerals Strategy, as part of pre-budget consultations.




Closed to media.



This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c9984.html

