/R E P E AT -- Centennial College collecting food donations to aid the people of Ukraine this weekend/

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Centennial College volunteers are answering the international call for help by organizing a food drive in support of the people of Ukraine on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 between 9 am and 4 pm.

Organizers are requesting donations of non-perishable dry and canned food items, with a special emphasis on infant formula (especially hypoallergenic), additional baby and toddler foods and cereals, as well as Ensure and other nutritional drinks for older adults. Volunteers will not be accepting medical and clothing donations.

GTA residents are invited to drop off their donations at the college's Progress Campus, 941 Progress Avenue in Scarborough, by following the signs to the Student Centre. Student and faculty volunteers from the School of Community and Health Studies will be on hand to assist with donations this Saturday and Sunday.

The food drive is organized in collaboration with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Ukrainian Canadian Medical Association and Toronto Police Services 41 Division, 42 Division and 43 Division. #CCUkraineFoodDrive

