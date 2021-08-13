U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

/R E P E AT -- FedDev Ontario to announce support for revitalization of main streets and neighbourhoods/

·1 min read

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), will make an important announcement in Hamilton.

Minister Tassi will answer questions from the media following the press conference.

Please note that details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Friday, August 13, 2021



Time:

8:30 a.m.



Location:

Hamilton, ON

R.S.V.P:

Please submit your request to FDO.RSVP-RSVP.FDO@FedDevOntario.gc.ca to receive event details.

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the press conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID–19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Face masks must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

Stay connected

Follow @FedDevOntario on social media for our news updates: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Southern Ontario Spotlight.

SOURCE Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c7850.html

