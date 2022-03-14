U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.50
    +34.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,264.00
    +339.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,358.50
    +66.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.70
    +17.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    -6.29 (-5.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.20
    -21.80 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.81 (-3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.71
    +0.48 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0070
    +0.7270 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,009.55
    +31.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.89
    +11.95 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.87
    +21.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

/R E P E AT -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make an announcement regarding mental health and substance use services for Canadians/

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important announcement regarding mental health and substance use services for Canadians.

Minister Bennett will be joined by the Honourable Robert Oliphant, Member of Parliament for Don Valley West, Pierre Bilodeau, Vice-President, Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement at the Standards Council of Canada and Dr. Roula Markoulakis from the Sunnybrook Research Institute.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
March 14, 2022

Time
10:30 AM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
D-Wing Courtyard (outside)
2075 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/64415074448

Passcode: 216090

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c1188.html

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton's New Subscription Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) wants to upend its entire business in a bid to reverse collapsing sales, but the dramatic change it's making is more likely to do long-term damage to the company. Despite its stock suffering a massive 80% loss in value over the past year, there is still plenty of air beneath the shares, and investors would do well to avoid Peloton until it can prove it can grow its base once again. The pandemic proved to be a boon to Peloton as stuck-at-home consumers bought up its pricy workout equipment.

  • Sanofi shares drop on trial setback for breast cancer pill

    (Reuters) -Sanofi's shares slid 5% on Monday after a drug candidate to fight a common type of breast cancer failed to slow progression of the disease in a clinical trial, knocking confidence in the French drugmaker's drug development prowess. Results from the Phase II AMEERA-3 clinical trial, keenly awaited by Sanofi investors, showed the drug amcenestrant, given as a pill, did not have the desired effect when compared to standard endocrine treatment against locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, Sanofi said in a statement. Sanofi said it would continue with two further trials, AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, trying to show amcenestrant could help much larger patient groups of women in early stages of cancer.

  • Limiting Proof-of-Work Crypto Back on the Table as EU Parliament Prepares Virtual Currencies Vote

    An article restricting proof-of-work cryptocurrencies has made it back into a draft of MiCA after it was reportedly scrapped.

  • Barack Obama Reveals He Has COVID: ‘Get Vaccinated’

    Ian Forsyth/GettyFormer President Barack Obama revealed Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throa

  • Benjamin Bratt reveals wife Talisa Soto was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic

    The former Bond girl is currently "cancer-free" but remains "on guard," her husband shared.

  • Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward

    A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. In video and photos shot Wednesday by AP journalists after the attack on the hospital, the woman was seen stroking her bloodied lower abdomen as rescuers rushed her through the rubble in the besieged city of Mariupol, her blanched face mirroring her shock at what had just happened. It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old war on Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin-Banning Measure Seen Too Close to Call in Monday's EU Parliament Vote

    Still, people familiar with the matter said a slim majority of parliamentarians could defeat a controversial new MiCA provision that seeks to force proof-of-work cryptocurrencies to shift to more energy-friendly consensus mechanisms.

  • Zelenskyy issues defiant message to Russia: 'Let them come'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a defiant message to Russian forces as they advance on Kyiv

  • Watch Kate Beckinsale Crush an Abs Workout With Hanging Crunches

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, performed hanging crunches while working her core in a new ab workout video on Instagram. The actress diligently exercises six days a week.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to Poland

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsRussian missiles struck a military center in western Ukraine near Poland as bombing of major cities intensified and Moscow warned that convoys of militar

  • Zelenskyy visits injured soldiers in hospital

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday has visited a military hospital, boosting the morale of soldiers wounded during the Russian attacks. (Mar 14)

  • US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

    The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify.

  • Hong Kong rules out tightening COVID curbs for now as death toll soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday there were no plans to tighten strict social distancing measures as the Chinese-ruled territory battles to contain a coronavirus surge that has submerged its health system amid soaring deaths. Lam said there was limited room to tighten further, with the global financial hub already having put in place the strictest measures since the pandemic started. "The government has to be very careful before tightening social distancing measures further ... with the need to consider the mental health of citizens," she told a daily briefing.

  • Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Stroke-Like Symptoms’

    Sean Zanni/GettyHailey Bieber was briefly hospitalized this week after suffering “stroke-like symptoms” while having breakfast with her famous husband. In a Saturday Instagram story, the 25-year-old model wrote that she was having a Thursday breakfast with Justin Bieber “when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.” At the hospital, Bieber wrote that doctors found that she had suffered “a very small clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen,” but that her

  • Evgeny Lebedev: MI6 warned Boris Johnson about peerage for Russian oligarch two years ago

    Boris Johnson was warned about granting a peerage to his close friend Evgeny Lebedev two years ago by British intelligence.

  • Mumbai Becomes First South Asian City to Detail Net-Zero Roadmap

    (Bloomberg) -- Mumbai announced detailed plans to zero out carbon emissions by 2050, a target that puts it two decades ahead of India’s national goal and makes it the first city in South Asia to set such a timeline. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russi

  • Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths

    Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the city's leader said her government was trying build capacity to deal with the crisis that has swept through care homes. Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government efforts were improving, she said they had yet to reach everybody in isolation to see whether people needed help. Health authorities reported 32,430 new positive cases in Hong Kong on Sunday, versus 27,647 new infections on Saturday and 29,381 new infections on Friday.

  • Chaos of War in Ukraine Could Fuel New COVID-19 Surge, Doctors Say

    LVIV, Ukraine — The last thing on anybody’s mind these days in Ukraine seems to be COVID-19. With millions of people on the move fleeing the Russian invasion, health systems disrupted, and testing and vaccination programs suspended in many places, health officials fear that conditions could spread disease. But the pandemic, they said, was no longer a top priority. “People are not frightened about COVID anymore,” said Dr. Marta Saiko, head of the therapy department at the Clinical Municipal Emerg

  • Democrats ask Americans for "sacrifice" on gas prices

    Democrats are testing the potential for a reset with voters around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's handling of the crisis. Driving the news: At House Democrats’ conference in Philadelphia this week, lawmakers made the case for Biden’s resurgence and for Americans’ shared sacrifice — including paying higher gas prices — to protect democracy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Vladimir Putin’s invas

  • White House axed plan to train Ukrainians in guerrilla warfare fearing it may provoke Russia: Report

    The White House reportedly rejected plans to send additional special operations personnel to Ukraine in December out of fear it could provoke Russia.