/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet project in Labrador/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Thursday, March 24, 2022



Time:

10:00 a.m. (AT) / 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location:

Hotel North Two


Conference Room, Second Floor


382 Hamilton River Rd


Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL


A0P 1C0

Notes for media

Members of the media will be able to participate on site.

Media participation on site

Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c1888.html

