/R E P E A T --MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Taleeb Noormohamed to Make a Sustainable Affordable Housing Initiative Announcement/
VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of the City of Vancouver; will make a sustainable affordable housing initiative announcement in Vancouver.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, July 29, 2022
Time:
8:30 a.m. PDT
Location:
Vancouver City Hall
453 West 12th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1V4
[Media Room]
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/29/c1404.html