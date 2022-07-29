/R E P E A T --MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Taleeb Noormohamed to Make a Sustainable Affordable Housing Initiative Announcement/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of the City of Vancouver; will make a sustainable affordable housing initiative announcement in Vancouver.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022



Time: 8:30 a.m. PDT



Location: Vancouver City Hall 453 West 12th Avenue Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1V4 [Media Room]







Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

