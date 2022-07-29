U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

/R E P E A T --MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Taleeb Noormohamed to Make a Sustainable Affordable Housing Initiative Announcement/

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of the City of Vancouver; will make a sustainable affordable housing initiative announcement in Vancouver.

A media availability will follow.

Date:   

Friday, July 29, 2022



Time:   

8:30 a.m. PDT



Location: 

Vancouver City Hall

453 West 12th Avenue

Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1V4

[Media Room]




 

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/29/c1404.html

