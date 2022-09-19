U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.25
    -34.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,661.00
    -261.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.00
    -121.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.30
    -19.10 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    -1.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -12.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    -0.0042 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.64
    +1.37 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4660
    +0.5600 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,431.53
    -1,621.17 (-8.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.09
    -39.35 (-8.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Yvonne Jones to Participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador and will discuss the future of mining in Labrador.

All attendees are asked to adhere to local health guidelines.

Date:     

Monday, September 19, 2022



Time:    

9:30 a.m. AT



Location:        

Wabush Hotel


9 Grenfell Drive


Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c7399.html

Recommended Stories

  • EU Confronts Opponent Within, Who’s Bolstered by Putin’s Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union unleashed an unprecedented punishment on one of its own, signaling that patience has worn out with Hungary -- and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s determination to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while eschewing the democratic values of the bloc, makes the move all the more resonant.For more than a decade, the EU has unsuccessfully tried to keep Orban in the fold while mostly looking past his antagonistic approach to the bloc, including repeated effor

  • Inflation help is on the way: One state is shelling out over 3 million payments starting this weekend as it joins list of others sending rebates to residents

    States are stepping in with financial aid as White House remains silent on new round of federal funding.

  • Europe Gas Prices Drop as Nations Ramp Up Efforts to Ease Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures fell again to their lowest level in almost two months as nations intensify efforts to ease the energy crisis with the start of the heating season less than two weeks away.Benchmark prices dropped as much as 8.8% on Monday, extending last week’s decline. Germany, the U.K. and others plan to spend billions to ease their reliance on Russian imports, rescue local energy companies, and cap prices to alleviate pressures on businesses and households.“The situ

  • Fed to put a ‘firm foot on the brake pedal’ this week

    The Federal Reserve will put a 'firm foot on the brake pedal' of the economy this week in the continuing effort slow demand and therefore cool inflation.

  • Do Kwon at Risk of an Interpol Red Notice as Net Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors signaled that Do Kwon, the progenitor of a $60 billion cryptocurrency wipeout, is at risk of an Interpol red notice and trying to evade redress over a meltdown that roiled digital assets.“We are in the process of it,” the prosecutors office said Monday, when asked whether it has made a request for Interpol to step in. A red notice seeks assistance from law enforcement globally to make an arrest.Kwon had moved from South Korea to Singapore, where his now co

  • The Latest U.S.-China Worry: Another Ramp-Up in the Tech Cold War

    The already-fractured U.S.-China relationship could worsen as the U.S. rolls out more restrictions aimed at curbing China's access to technology and investments.

  • Ukraine delivers another blow to Russia as it breaches front line on Oskil River

    Ukrainian soldiers have broken through Russia's frontline along the Oskil River, exposing an important supply route and swathes of territory that the Kremlin has promised to defend.

  • Occupiers are preparing retreat routes in Kherson Oblast, they have sunk 9 wagons General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:30 The Russians are preparing retreat routes in Kherson Oblast; in particular, near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), they have sunk nine wagons for the construction of a crossing.

  • Some investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites

    Just months ago, investors worried the Federal Reserve was not fighting inflation aggressively enough. Several jumbo rate hikes later, some now fear the Fed will plunge the economy into recession by tightening monetary policy too quickly. With markets reeling from last week’s robust inflation number, interest rate futures late Friday were pricing in a roughly 20% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100 basis points at its Sept 21 meeting.

  • Goldman Sachs Says China Stocks May Miss Party Congress Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s twice-a-decade Communist Party congress may fail to give equity markets a boost this time around as Covid restrictions and a property market slump add to pressures on the economy, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Growth momentum has been historically strong in the run up to the key political event, but “it’s uncertain whether the historical precedents will be valid” for the Oct. 16 gathering, wrote strategists including Kinger Lau. Goldman expects China’s Zero Covid p

  • Vladimir Putin’s Energy War With Europe Seems to Falter

    Russia cut natural-gas supplies to undermine European support for Ukraine, but the economic strategy is struggling.

  • Biden says he warned Xi that breaking Russia sanctions would be ‘gigantic mistake’

    President Biden said in a new interview that he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that it would be a “gigantic mistake” to violate sanctions against Russia around the time that Moscow began its war in Ukraine. Biden called Xi earlier this year after the latter met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing during the…

  • Russia Accused of Abandoning Injured Troops as Putin Heads Toward Total ‘Failure’

    JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a mammoth failure that has only bolstered the country’s adversaries, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, professional head of the British armed forces, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.“Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine. That’s not going to happen…He wanted to break the international resolve. Well, actually, that’s strengthened over this period,” he said.Radakin furt

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces sink Russian barge carrying military equipment and personnel Operational Command Pivden (South)

    SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:33 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have sunk a Russian barge carrying military personnel and equipment. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "[Ukrainian forces] have established fire control over the enemy's transport routes, logistical hubs, manoeuvres and redeployment, bases and command points.

  • Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

    American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

  • Russian military failures will force Putin to change war goals, says US intelligence

    The failures of the Russian military in Ukraine has demonstrated the inability of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to achieve his earlier goals of a full-scale invasion, reported the Associated Press on Sept. 16, citing Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.

  • Fed Tilts Toward Third 75 Basis-Point Hike on Stubborn Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Federal Reserve officials are on track to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive meeting this week and signal they’re heading above 4% and will then go on hold.A case can be made for going even bigger. But there are persuasive arguments for not delivering a shock 100 basis-point increase that will probably prevail when they gather Tuesday and Wednesday in Wash

  • Kherson TV company accused of working with Russian occupation

    The Kherson-based VTV+ TV channel is cooperating with the Russian occupation authorities in Kherson, the head of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olha Herasimyuk, reported on Ukrainian Radio on Sept. 15.

  • Pentagon Pushes Defense Companies to Limit Use of Chinese Supplies

    Finding China-made alloys in F-35 jets put U.S. officials on alert as they seek to limit vulnerabilities.

  • World Bank president calls European energy problem ‘immense,’ says US should increase production

    World Bank President David Malpass said in a radio interview on Sunday that Europe is experiencing an “immense” energy crisis and that the U.S. should increase its energy production to counteract the problem. “Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and natural gas and coal has become immense,” Malpass told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable –…