/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Walmart Canada to break ground on a new distribution centre in Moncton/

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Walmart Canada Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

What: Walmart Canada is hosting an official groundbreaking ceremony for its first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada – a brand new, 223,000-square-foot facility in Moncton, New Brunswick, which is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

The new distribution centre, to be located in Moncton, will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 of Atlantic Canada's Walmart stores. Customers will see better product availability and quicker service whether they choose to shop in-store or online through Walmart.ca.

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, including construction and engineering jobs, as well as jobs within the distribution centre.

Who:

Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito

Elected officials, including Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, Minister Daniel Allain and Minister Arlene Dunn

When: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ADT (9:00 a.m. EDT)

Where: 135 Frenette Ave. (Caledonia Industrial Park)

Dress code: Casual, appropriate footwear

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, www.walmart.ca, is visited by 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and twitter.com/walmartcanada

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c4344.html