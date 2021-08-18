U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,171.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,986.00
    -11.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.40
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.11
    +0.52 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.05
    +1.93 (+11.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,445.90
    -1,402.13 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.89
    -44.46 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.52
    -24.59 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Walmart Canada to break ground on a new distribution centre in Moncton/

·2 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Walmart Canada Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Canada Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

What: Walmart Canada is hosting an official groundbreaking ceremony for its first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada – a brand new, 223,000-square-foot facility in Moncton, New Brunswick, which is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

The new distribution centre, to be located in Moncton, will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 of Atlantic Canada's Walmart stores. Customers will see better product availability and quicker service whether they choose to shop in-store or online through Walmart.ca.

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, including construction and engineering jobs, as well as jobs within the distribution centre.

Who:

  • Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito

  • Elected officials, including Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, Minister Daniel Allain and Minister Arlene Dunn

When: Aug. 19, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ADT (9:00 a.m. EDT)
Where: 135 Frenette Ave. (Caledonia Industrial Park)

Dress code: Casual, appropriate footwear

About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, www.walmart.ca, is visited by 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and twitter.com/walmartcanada

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c4344.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump With U.S. Stockpiles in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a run of declines as a U.S. industry report pointed to a drop in domestic crude stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% after a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. The dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attra

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Several Chinese ports are facing congestion as vessels due to call at Ningbo are being diverted and cargo processing is slowed partly due to stricter disinfection measures under China's "zero-tolerance" coronavirus policy. On Tuesday, more than 50 container vessels were queuing at Ningbo port, China's second largest marine centre, Refinitiv data showed, up from 28 on Aug. 10 when a COVID-19 case was reported at one of its terminals. At least 14 vessels operated by CMA CGM, five Maersk vessels and four Hapag-Lloyd ships have decided to skip Ningbo, while dozens of vessels are adjusting their schedules, the shipping groups said.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.