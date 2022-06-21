U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

/R E P E A T - Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Collision conference and speak about how Canada is adapting to emerging technologies/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will attend the Collision conference on June 21 and 22, where he will take part in a number of events and speak about what the Government of Canada is doing to encourage innovation in today's digital world.

Home and Away: Economic Cooperation

Minister Champagne will participate in a fireside chat with Franz Fayot, Minister of the Economy and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg.

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Time: 4:35 pm (ET)

Location:
Enercare Centre
Future Society Stage
100 Princes' Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario

Press conference

Minister Champagne will make an announcement on what the Government of Canada is doing to encourage innovation in today's digital world and support the development of responsible AI in Canada.

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time: 11:00 am (ET)

Location:
Enercare Centre
Media Village
100 Princes' Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario

How Canada is taking on the tech world

Minister Champagne will take part in a panel discussion on how Canada is taking on the tech world with Michele Romanow, Co-founder and CEO of Clearco, and Amber Mac, President of AmberMac Media Inc.

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time: 12:45 pm (ET)

Location:
Enercare Centre
Centre Stage
100 Princes' Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c6676.html

