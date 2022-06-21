/R E P E A T - Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Collision conference and speak about how Canada is adapting to emerging technologies/
OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will attend the Collision conference on June 21 and 22, where he will take part in a number of events and speak about what the Government of Canada is doing to encourage innovation in today's digital world.
Home and Away: Economic Cooperation
Minister Champagne will participate in a fireside chat with Franz Fayot, Minister of the Economy and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg.
Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Time: 4:35 pm (ET)
Location:
Enercare Centre
Future Society Stage
100 Princes' Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario
Press conference
Minister Champagne will make an announcement on what the Government of Canada is doing to encourage innovation in today's digital world and support the development of responsible AI in Canada.
Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Time: 11:00 am (ET)
Location:
Enercare Centre
Media Village
100 Princes' Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario
How Canada is taking on the tech world
Minister Champagne will take part in a panel discussion on how Canada is taking on the tech world with Michele Romanow, Co-founder and CEO of Clearco, and Amber Mac, President of AmberMac Media Inc.
Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Time: 12:45 pm (ET)
Location:
Enercare Centre
Centre Stage
100 Princes' Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario
