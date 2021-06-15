/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to announce major funding for Canadian science and research/

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce significant funding in support of science and research in Canada. The Minister will highlight the Government of Canada's unwavering support of big ideas that are helping advance Canada's position as a global innovation powerhouse.

Minister Champagne will be joined by Alejandro Adem, President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Dr. Ted Hewitt, President of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada; and Christian Blanchette, President of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.

A media availability by teleconference and in person will follow the announcement.

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021



Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Hybrid event





In person: Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières



Ringuet Pavilion, Atrium (Room 1090b)



3351 Boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières, Quebec







Live stream: Canadian Science Facebook page

Note to media:

For media participation on site:

Media are invited to join the event on site. Please comply with local public health guidelines. Access is through door A-5 of the Ringuet Pavilion. Upon arrival, you will be asked to register with security.

For media participation virtually:

Media are invited to contact ISED Media Relations no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, to receive dial-in information.

