/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Anand to participate in a ceremony in Ottawa to mark the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board will join Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser, and Algonquin Elder Albert Dumont, in a ceremony to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Elder Albert Dumont will open the ceremony with a prayer and smudging of the National War Memorial.

Location:

National War Memorial


30 Wellington St.


Ottawa, ON



Date:

Saturday, April 9, 2022



Time:

11:00 EDT

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

Media and guests are asked to respect physical distancing guidelines from the local health authority. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged especially when it is not possible to maintain physical distance.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/09/c7555.html

