/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet
OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata–Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Monday, March 13, 2023
Time:
12:00 pm (ET)
Location:
Dunrobin Community Centre
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.
