/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to highlight progress of the Canada Digital Adoption Program in British Columbia/

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will highlight an important development regarding the Canada Digital Adoption Program. She will be joined by Member of Parliament Parm Bains. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date:           

Wednesday, July 6, 2022



Time:         

10:15 am (PT)



Location:   

Small Business BC                 


550-555 West 12th Avenue, West Tower


Vancouver, British Columbia

Notes for media

  • Media representatives wishing to take part in person must confirm their attendance with Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 pm (ET) on July 5 to ensure guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing are respected.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c8783.html

