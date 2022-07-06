/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to highlight progress of the Canada Digital Adoption Program in British Columbia/
VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will highlight an important development regarding the Canada Digital Adoption Program. She will be joined by Member of Parliament Parm Bains. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date:
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Time:
10:15 am (PT)
Location:
Small Business BC
550-555 West 12th Avenue, West Tower
Vancouver, British Columbia
Notes for media
Media representatives wishing to take part in person must confirm their attendance with Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 pm (ET) on July 5 to ensure guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing are respected.
Stay connected
Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c8783.html