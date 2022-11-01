/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Community leaflet rally in support of staff at Naomi's Family Resource Centre in Winchester/

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 434, who staff Naomi's Family Resource Centre in Winchester, Ontario, are holding a community leaflet rally Tuesday to build community support behind their effort to demand respect at work and have a say in work schedules.

The emergency shelter provides support for women and children in the United Counties of Stormont, Glengarry and Dundas and surrounding areas. Staff at the shelter could be locked out of their workplace as soon as Sunday, November 6.

During the rally, participants will ask residents and businesses in the community to show support by emailing Naomi's Family Resource Centre Executive Director Renee Moores, local MPP Nolan Quinn, and the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

DATE: Tuesday, November 1 TIMES: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. LOCATION: Winchester Branch (SDG Library), 547 St. Lawrence St., Winchester, Ontario

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c1983.html