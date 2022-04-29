U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,254.50
    -29.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,708.00
    -120.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,325.50
    -129.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.43
    +1.07 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.10
    +25.80 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    +0.0071 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.32
    -2.28 (-7.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2559
    +0.0099 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2030
    -0.6340 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,169.68
    -505.78 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.50
    -3.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.39
    +10.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Doug Ford's budget robs heroes and rewards villains: OPSEU/SEFPO/

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO's leaders say public sector heroes and front-line workers who helped Ontario through the pandemic should be rewarded, not robbed by the Ford government.

OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick says the budget is filled with public money giveaways to private sector CEOs while the public sector continues to be starved for funding. In last year's pandemic budget, Premier Ford provided money for health care and other public programs – and then refused to spend it when we needed it the most.

"Doug Ford is no friend of workers and this budget shows it," said Hornick. "He's learned nothing from this pandemic, investing money in private corporations instead of public services and robbing frontline workers of their rights."

From housing to transit to highways to health care, OPSEU/SEFPO's leaders say this budget is for the investors, not for the people.

"Doug Ford is moving funds from the public good to corporate interests," said OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Laurie Nancekivell. "Private developers, for-profit long-term care and home care providers are some of the big winners in this budget. Meanwhile workers continue to have their wages cut and their rights violated."

Anti-worker legislation is still on the books capping wage increases at one per cent, allowing employers to violate union contracts during the pandemic and letting the government pick and choose which workers get wage increases. It's created a staffing crisis that reaches across all public services.

Meanwhile, the budget also threatened government office closures and relocations. Hornick stated that the government's focus should be on the expansion of public services across Ontario; not closures.

"We went out of our way to work collaboratively with the government during the pandemic and in return they made this budget announcement without even bothering to consult us," said Hornick. "This leaves a lot of unanswered questions, such as whether any existing offices will close and whether our members could be forced out of their jobs."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c1349.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com Jump as China Pledges Stimulus to Rescue Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rose sharply across the board in premarket trading on Friday, after Beijing’s top leadership pledged more stimulus to rescue an economy hampered by extended Covid lockdowns in major cities.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s

  • Powell Seen Slowing Rate Hikes After May and June Front-Loading

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with half-point hikes next week and in June, economists surveyed by Bloomberg say.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Fea

  • Bets of Easing Crackdown Spur Dizzying Jump in China Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks led a broad rally in Chinese equities on Friday as the nation’s top leaders vowed to boost economic stimulus and as speculation grew about a possible easing of the continued crackdown on internet firms.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMus

  • ‘A recession is on the way’: Former CEO of Citi Wealth Management

    Wall Street veteran and investing guru Sallie Krawcheck said a recession is inevitable, and urged investors to diversify their holdings in order to withstand the hard economic times.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

  • Germany caves to EU pressure over Russian oil ban - live updates

    Amazon hit by slowest growth in two decades Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China is facing a double disaster caught between Covid and Putin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Chinese Stocks Are Rocking Wednesday Morning

    Wednesday dawned bright for Chinese tech stocks, with shares of e-commerce company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) rising 7% through 10:15 a.m. ET. Online streamers and mobile gaming providers iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), meanwhile, gained 6.6% and 8%, respectively. China's economy grew 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022, which sounds pretty good, but is quite a slowdown from the 8.1% growth shown over the course of 2021, causing some consternation within the Chinese government.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • Why Alibaba, JD.Com, and Zhihu Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks are rallying after the Chinese government recently voiced its intention to try to boost economic growth.

  • How New York’s Potential Ban Could Cripple Crypto Miners

    The state assembly has advanced a bill that would impose a two-year moratorium on new fossil-fuel-powered crypto mining operations in New York.

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • Forget About a Soft Landing. Beating Back Inflation Will Take a Recession.

    While Fed officials and many economists believe the central bank can tame inflation and engineer a soft landing for the economy, it’s time to retire that phrase and brace for a recession, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

    Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

  • How Russia is framing the war: Critical race theory, organ harvesting and Nazis

    Nikolai Patrushev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most loyal and most powerful aides inside the Kremlin, gave an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday that touched on a variety of cultural and geopolitical grievances.

  • The economic war against Russia is getting hot

    Markets have stabilized since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the economic war may just be getting started.

  • US economy saw ‘unexpectedly severe’ drop in first three months of year

    US economy contracted by -0.4% in first quarter, its weakest quarter since the early days of the pandemic Shoppers in New York City on 24 October 2021. Consumer spending, the largest component of the US economy, grew 0.7% in the first quarter despite the impact of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images The US economy shrank in the first three months of the year, contracting by -0.4% in the first quarter, or -1.4% on an annualized basis, its weakest quarter since

  • Don't Buddy Up to PayPal Just Yet

    The payments facilitating firm PayPal has been in a decline since July and the selloff does not appear to be over just yet. In this daily bar chart of PYPL, below, we can see that PYPL remains in a downtrend and trades below the declining 50-day moving average line. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of PYPL, below, we continue to see a bearish picture.

  • China's Politburo pledges support for economy, boosting markets

    China will step up policy support for the economy, including its embattled internet platforms, as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine raise risks, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday, lifting markets. Beijing has set an economic growth target of 5.5% this year, which private economists have said will be difficult to reach without significant stimulus, as lockdowns and other heavy curbs to battle the pandemic create havoc for supply chains. During Friday's meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the Politburo said it will support COVID-hit industries and small firms, accelerate infrastructure construction, and stabilize transport, logistics, and supply chains, according to a report by the state-run Xinhua news agency.