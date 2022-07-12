/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Petitpas Taylor to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in New Brunswick During #EVWeek in Canada/
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Brunswick.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
July 12, 2022
Time:
8 a.m. ADT
Location:
Moncton Operating Centre
New Brunswick Power Corporation
275 MacNaughton Avenue
Moncton, NB E1H 2S7
Note: The event will take place outside by the EV charger located by the main entrance. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
