/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Petitpas Taylor to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in New Brunswick During #EVWeek in Canada/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Brunswick.

A media availability will follow.

Date: 

July 12, 2022

Time: 

8 a.m. ADT



Location:

Moncton Operating Centre


New Brunswick Power Corporation


275 MacNaughton Avenue


Moncton, NB  E1H 2S7

 

Note: The event will take place outside by the EV charger located by the main entrance. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

