/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make a major announcement on nature with the Province of Nova Scotia/

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making a nature announcement in collaboration with the Province of Nova Scotia.

Minister Guilbeault will be joined by the Honourable Timothy Halman, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change and Chair of the Nova Scotia Treasury and Policy Board, the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, and Ms. Lena Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West.





Event: Press Conference Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ADT) Location: Maskwa Aquatic Club

91 Saskatoon Dr.

Halifax, Nova Scotia





Media representatives are invited to register to get the latest available details by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. This event will also be livestreamed and available for viewing only via Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page.

