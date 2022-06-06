/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN ONTARIO/
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusivity and Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, and Ottawa City Councillor Catherine McKenney, to announce funding relating to a new affordable housing project in Ottawa.
Date:
June 6, 2022
Time:
11:30 AM ET
Location:
3865 Old Richmond Road
(Parking available across the street
