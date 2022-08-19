U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.75
    -40.75 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,722.00
    -259.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,381.00
    -142.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.20
    -23.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    -1.63 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.35 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0065
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.66
    +0.76 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0082 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8000
    +0.9380 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,695.94
    -1,801.38 (-7.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.01
    -41.72 (-7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.83
    +4.98 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make an announcement on Nova Scotia biosphere reserves/

·1 min read

MAHONE BAY, NS, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement on biodiversity conservation in the province of Nova Scotia.

Minister Guilbeault will be joined by Nick Hill, Project Lead and Executive Director for the Southwest Nova Biosphere Reserve Association, Doug Foster, Program Manager for Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Region Association, and Stan Johnson, Director of the Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Region Association and Coordinator for the Bras d'Or Lakes Collaborative Environmental Planning Initiative.

Event:

Press Conference

Date:

Friday, August 19, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (ADT)

Location:      

Michael O'Connor Memorial Bandstand
Town Hall
493 Main Street
Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia


Media representatives are invited to register to get the latest available details by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c3339.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shell, U.S. Steel are eyeing a clean-energy hub — and how they'll get there

    United States Steel Corp., Equinor and Shell Oil/Gas made the announcement Wednesday, saying they had reached a nonexclusive agreement that would apply for the Department of Energy funding.

  • Big Climate Spending Coming; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Startup’s Hydrogen Breakthrough May Give New Life to Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- A small Australian research lab tucked away in a coastal town, 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Sydney, says it has developed a patented technology using a catalyst that can turn hydrogen and oxygen into superheated steam capable of driving a power-station turbine.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Ca

  • Renewable Energy IPO Breaks Out On 114% Growth

    Boosted by 114% sales growth and a sweeping renewable energy bill, 2021 IPO Montauk Renewables powers a new buy breakout.

  • China's factories are shutting down again—but not because of covid

    Mere months after widespread covid lockdowns in Shanghai disrupted supply chains and forced manufacturers to halt operations, China is again seeing an uptick in factory shutdowns.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy First Solar Stock

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have nearly doubled in a month on the back of strong earnings and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this may just be the start of the company's momentum. First Solar is building two new manufacturing plants at a time when solar panel prices are rising, and demand is growing around the world. The thin-film solar panels First Solar makes work better in extreme conditions, like in deserts or near coastlines, and that's allowed the company to charge a premium versus commodity crystalline silicon solar panels.

  • Top Wind Energy Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the wind energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q4 2022.

  • Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAt the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists

  • Mystery toxin suspected in huge fish die-off in major European river

    "Everything points to a manmade catastrophe," one environmental expert tells CBS News, as 100 tons of dead fish are removed from the Oder River.

  • Meet Zinc8 (OTCMKTS: ZAIRF; CSE: ZAIR) — Has It Made The Low-Cost, Long-Duration 'Battery of the Future'?

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Ethanol could get boost from carbon capture credits in Biden climate law

    A major expansion in tax credits for companies that capture and store carbon emissions under U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate law could be a boon to the ethanol industry as it seeks to meet its mid-century climate goals. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Biden signed on Tuesday significantly expands tax credits for industrial projects that capture emissions of carbon dioxide, the main gas blamed for climate change, and either store it underground or use it as a building block for other products.

  • Scientists hope to revive Tasmanian tiger from extinction

    The team plans to take stem cells from a living marsupial species with similar DNA, and turn them into "thylacine" cells to "bring back" the extinct species – or a very close approximation of it – using gene-editing technology.

  • China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought

    Authorities are carrying out cloud seeding operations in central and southwest China.

  • Street Flooding Follows Storms in Marseille

    Water streamed down the streets of Marseille, France, on Wednesday, August 17, following strong thunderstorms.Footage recorded by @james30314037 shows stormy weather early on Wednesday and flooding in the streets continuing late into the evening.Local media reported that Marseille had been hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms, and wind overnight into Wednesday, which was followed by flooding in the evening.An orange alert for the area, issued by Meteo France, was lifted by midnight on Wednesday, the report added.Heavy rainfall also caused flooding in Paris. Credit: @james30314037 via Storyful

  • Toyota Executive Warns EVs Face Obstacles to Wider Adoption

    Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America, says high prices and a lack of charging stations are likely to deter potential electric-vehicle buyers.

  • Spending Bill a ‘Game-Changing Opportunity’ for Solar Industry

    Invesco’s Solar ETF (TAN) saw significant inflows this month.

  • Green transition: Nuclear ‘really has a seat at the table,’ NuScale CEO says

    NuScale Corp CEO and President John Hopkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss small nuclear modules, how the Inflation Reduction Act affects the nuclear industry, and the outlook for nuclear throughout the green energy transition.

  • Xcel Energy (XEL) Gains From Investment & Customer Growth

    Xcel Energy (XEL), with systematic investments, an expanding customer base and emissions reduction, is poised for growth. However, its dependence on subsidiaries and regulations are headwinds.

  • Customers: solar panel company took money, didn't deliver panels, energy savings

    Customers say Design 1 Solar Group took tens of thousands of dollars to install home solar energy systems but failed to deliver the panel or the promised energy savings.

  • Best Alternative Energy ETFs for Q4 2022

    Alternative energy companies, which sell or use everything from solar energy to hydrogen and electric batteries, aim to make a profit by transforming the way societies power themselves. This is happening amid rising global concern about climate change, and also amid long-term forecasts of dwindling fossil fuel supplies.