/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make an announcement on Nova Scotia biosphere reserves/

MAHONE BAY, NS, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement on biodiversity conservation in the province of Nova Scotia.

Minister Guilbeault will be joined by Nick Hill, Project Lead and Executive Director for the Southwest Nova Biosphere Reserve Association, Doug Foster, Program Manager for Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Region Association, and Stan Johnson, Director of the Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Region Association and Coordinator for the Bras d'Or Lakes Collaborative Environmental Planning Initiative.

Event: Press Conference Date: Friday, August 19, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. (ADT) Location: Michael O'Connor Memorial Bandstand

Town Hall

493 Main Street

Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia



Media representatives are invited to register to get the latest available details by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

