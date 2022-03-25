/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make important announcement about high-speed Internet/
OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Bryan May, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Ernie Hardeman, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oxford, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access.
Date:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Virtual
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference.
Media participation via teleconference
Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c2140.html