/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make important announcement about high-speed Internet/

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Bryan May, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Ernie Hardeman, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oxford, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access.

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Virtual

Notes for media

Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference.

Media participation via teleconference

Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c2140.html