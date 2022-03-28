U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to speak at the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub's annual meeting/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will deliver remarks at the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub's annual meeting.

Date:

Monday, March 28, 2022



Time:

9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location:

https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kMII58F4SgeqkaXPVCgMtg

Media representatives interested in participating over Zoom or in person should contact Alice Hansen no later than 9:00 a.m. (ET) on March 28.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

