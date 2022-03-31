/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to discuss the greening of the Canadian economy and government efforts to tackle climate change at GLOBE Forum 2022/
VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will address participants at the plenary opening of the third and final day of GLOBE Forum 2022.
In his speech on greening the Canadian economy, Minister Champagne will announce Canada's progress on the path to a net-zero carbon future, the latest investments in cleantech and climate technology through Sustainable Development Technology Canada, and a call to action to industry leaders to put forward innovative projects that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions with support from the Net Zero Accelerator initiative.
Date:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Time:
8:25 a.m. (PT) | 11:25 a.m. (ET)
Location:
To access this session, please register for GLOBE Forum 2022.
