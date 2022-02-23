U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Dabrusin to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support energy efficiency in the residential sector.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

February 23, 2022

Time:

2 p.m. EST


Location:

This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.




Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c8987.html

