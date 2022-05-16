U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - The Government of Canada to hold a technical briefing and press conference on the next steps for Canada's National Adaptation Strategy/

·2 min read

Environment and Climate Change Canada

GATINEAU, QC and MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that senior officials from the Government of Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing on the next steps for Canada's National Adaptation Strategy. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.

Event:

Technical Briefing via Zoom



Date:

Monday, May 16, 2022



Time:

9:30 a.m. (EDT)



Location:

Zoom Webinar

Following the technical briefing, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will hold a press conference on next steps for Canada's National Adaptation Strategy. Minister Guilbeault will be joined by Sameer Zuberi, Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds–Dollard, and Dimitrios Jim Beis, borough mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Event:

Press Conference



Date:

Monday, May 16, 2022



Time:

11:10 a.m. (EDT)



Location:

Onsite at Anciens-Combattants Park Welcome Centre


155 Rue Rose


Montréal, Quebec


And via Zoom webinar

For both the technical briefing and press conference, media representatives are asked to register for the Zoom webinars by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Minister will deliver his remarks at the National Adaptation Strategy Symposium, which will include panel discussions with provincial, territorial, Indigenous, and private sector leaders, showcasing adaptation efforts across the country. As it is open to the public, media are welcome to register and observe. You may register here.

The first panel discussion at 11:40 a.m. (EDT) is titled "National Strategy to Local Action: Provincial, Territorial, Municipal and Indigenous Leadership Strategies." It will feature the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, and Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with provincial and territorial Ministers, Indigenous leaders and municipal representatives.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c8917.html

