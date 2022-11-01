/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Financial Literacy Month virtual launch event/

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Each November, organizations across Canada from the public, private and non-profit sectors take action to strengthen the financial literacy of Canadians.

On November 1st, Judith Robertson, Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), will launch the 12th annual Financial Literacy Month. The virtual event will bring together people and organizations that share a commitment to advancing financial literacy in Canada. The event will include remarks from the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem.

The theme of this year's Financial Literacy Month, Make Change that Counts: Managing Your Money in a Changing World, aligns with the National Financial Literacy Strategy and focuses on helping Canadians build financial resilience in today's complex and changing economic landscape.

Date:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Registration:

To attend the launch event, please register with FCAC Media Relations at media@fcac-acfc.gc.ca.

Please note that there will be no question-and-answer period during the event.

