/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT/

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Manitoba, will make a funding announcement regarding support for victims in Manitoba. They will be joined by the Honourable Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Manitoba.

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022



Time: 8:30 a.m. (CT)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c1523.html