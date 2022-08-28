U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend historic launch of Artemis I/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be in Florida on August 29 to attend the launch of the Artemis I mission.

Media availability

Date:               

Monday, August 29, 2022

Time:               

2:15 to 2:45 pm (ET)

Location:         

Lockheed Martin Innovation Demonstration Center
100 Global Innovation Circle
Orlando, Florida

 

Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

More information

Information kit – Artemis missions
Canada's role in Moon exploration

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/28/c1814.html

