/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend historic launch of Artemis I/

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be in Florida on August 29 to attend the launch of the Artemis I mission.
Media availability
Date:
Monday, August 29, 2022
Time:
2:15 to 2:45 pm (ET)
Location:
Lockheed Martin Innovation Demonstration Center
Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
More information
Information kit – Artemis missions
Canada's role in Moon exploration
