/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding in Support of Community Sport/
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce community sport funding to support Canadians and communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an in-person announcement on Friday in support of community sport.
Places are limited. Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending an email to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca before 7 a.m. on Friday, August 13.
Registered journalists will be able to ask the Minister questions following the press conference.
Journalists attending the in-person press conference must not have symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive in the past 14 days. It is mandatory to wear a mask.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
EVENT:
Press conference
DATE:
Friday, August 13, 2021
TIME:
9:30 a.m.
LOCATION:
L'Association sportive et communautaire du Centre-Sud
2093 de la Visitation Street
Montréal, Quebec
Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN, @capital_exp
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c6120.html