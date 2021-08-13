/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding in Support of Community Sport/

Yahoo Entertainment

Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, the America's Got Talent contestant who earned Simon Cowell's golden buzzer this season, but sadly had to quit the show early due to her ongoing battle with cancer, made an appearance during Wednesday's live results show. On August 2nd, the 30-year-old singer songwriter announced on her Instagram that she had dropped out of the competition in order to focus on her fight with cancer after her health took a turn for the worse. And on Wednesday, Simon got pretty emotional while talking to the young singer, whom he thinks the world of. Cowell told Nightbirde, "We have spoken a few times and, look, you know you made the decision, rightly so, that your health is your priority right now, and I know the last time we spoke you actually said you feel like you let people down. Well, I just want to say on behalf of all of us, you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed, you have already won. As Terry said, your clip has had such an impact on so many people, and your courage and who you are. The most important thing is your well-being, and your health and your recovery. On behalf of all of us here, we're sending you our love, our prayers and we can't wait to see again you soon. Thank you so much for auditioning on the show and singing such a beautiful song." Cowell then broke mid-sentence as his emotions started to take over. Nightbirde was touched by Cowell's words and, even though her time on the show was tragically cut short, the singer shared how grateful she is for her time on AGT. "I cannot say thank you enough for the opportunity to have a moment to share my story, and I think we're witnessing such a beautiful picture of the human spirit and the triumph of the human spirit. And I think it's restored my faith in humanity a lot to see people come together just over the fact that we all hurt, we all suffer and we all have the potential to overcome. And it's, this is, I mean, the most beautiful thing that's ever happened to me in my life," shared NIghtbirde.