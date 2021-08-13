U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding in Support of Community Sport/

·1 min read

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce community sport funding to support Canadians and communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an in-person announcement on Friday in support of community sport.

Places are limited. Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending an email to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca before 7 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

Registered journalists will be able to ask the Minister questions following the press conference.

Journalists attending the in-person press conference must not have symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive in the past 14 days. It is mandatory to wear a mask.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT:

Press conference

DATE:

Friday, August 13, 2021

TIME:

9:30 a.m.

LOCATION:

L'Association sportive et communautaire du Centre-Sud


2093 de la Visitation Street


Montréal, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN, @capital_exp

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c6120.html

