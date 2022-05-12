/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Toronto Business Leaders Call on Federal Government to Solve Staggering Wait Times at Toronto Pearson Airport/
TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto business leaders, including representatives from the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Toronto Global, and AccorHotels, have come together to echo the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's call to the federal government to urgently address government agency issues plaguing travellers at Toronto Pearson, Canada's largest airport.
Date:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time:
Remarks at 9:00 am, EST
Location:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
South Building Foyer Main Entrance
Media Teleconference Line:
Local: 647-484-0475
Notes: The press conference will take place outside the South Foyer Main Entrance – 500 level.
SOURCE Unlock the Summer
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c5385.html