/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Toronto Business Leaders Call on Federal Government to Solve Staggering Wait Times at Toronto Pearson Airport/

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto business leaders, including representatives from the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Toronto Global, and AccorHotels, have come together to echo the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's call to the federal government to urgently address government agency issues plaguing travellers at Toronto Pearson, Canada's largest airport.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022







Time: Remarks at 9:00 am, EST

A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.







Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building Foyer Main Entrance

255 Front St W

Toronto, ON

M5V 2W6





Media Teleconference Line:







Local: 647-484-0475

North American Toll Free: 888-221-3881

Confirmation #: 1118835



Notes: The press conference will take place outside the South Foyer Main Entrance – 500 level.

SOURCE Unlock the Summer

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c5385.html