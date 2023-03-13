U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and violence in the Halton Region/

·1 min read

OAKVILLE, ON, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and violence in the Halton Region.

He will be joined by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Oakville, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Minister of Sports and Member of Parliament for Milton, and Mr. Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair.

Following the announcement, Ministers Mendicino, Anand and Gould, Parliamentary Secretaries Damoff and van Koeverden, and Mr. Gary Carr will take questions from the media.

Date
Monday, March 13, 2023

Time
10:00 a.m. EDT

Location
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex
Upper Atrium
307 Neyagawa Boulevard
Oakville, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c7943.html

