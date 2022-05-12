/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/
OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Manitoba. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (CT)
Location:
Virtual
Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference. Please contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
