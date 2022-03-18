/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada invests in the skilled trades/

GATINEAU, QC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, will announce how the Government of Canada is investing in the skilled trades to ensure that Canadians have the training they need to access good, well-paying jobs.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : March 18, 2022 TIME : 10:45 a.m. [AST] PLACE Building Trades Advancement College

24 Lakeside Park Drive

Lakeside, NS

B3T 1L1

