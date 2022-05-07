U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,058.34
    -3.99 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

/R E P E A T --Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to travel to Germany and Belgium

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be travelling to Germany and Belgium from May 8 to 13, 2022. He will attend the G7 Digital Ministers meeting in Düsseldorf, Germany, on May 10 and 11. He will also meet with his international counterparts as well as business leaders in key sectors to promote Canada as a reliable, stable and attractive economic partner.

Germany
Dates: May 8 to 12, 2022

Belgium
Date: May 13, 2022

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/07/c4224.html

Recommended Stories

  • China Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in

  • Ukraine Latest: Chelsea Deal; NATO Calls for More Modern Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ MuskNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the West to supply more modern weapons to Ukraine, saying much of its equipment dates back to the Sov

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]

  • Palantir Deepens Relationship With U.K. Ministry of Defence

    (Bloomberg) -- Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. struck a 10 million-pound ($12.5 million) contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defence, the U.S. firm’s largest with the high-profile department. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueSaudi Prince Reverses

  • Second Russian Warship Struck by Ukraine: Reports

    The Admiral Makarov, a 409-foot Russian frigate, was sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea, off the coast of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, when it was reportedly hit.

  • War in Ukraine: Mariupol defenders make last stand — ‘They won’t surrender’

    Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels underneath Mariupol’s pulverized steel plant held out against Russian troops Thursday in an increasingly desperate and perhaps doomed effort to deny Moscow what would be its biggest success of the war yet: the complete capture of the strategic port city.

  • What does Social Security insolvency mean, and how can it impact your retirement?

    In the last several months you may have seen news headlines announcing that the Social Security program will be insolvent by 2033. While news of Social Security’s potential lack of funding is a real concern, it’s important to remember that “insolvent” is not the same as “bankrupt.” If nothing is done to fund the system at current levels, it is estimated that the program will be able to pay only 76% of what is owed to retirees beginning in 2034.

  • Drones the new snipers of Ukraine war as 3D tech turns Soviet grenades into airborne tank killers

    Drones are becoming the new snipers of the Ukraine war as Kyiv’s forces are using 3D-printing technology to give old kit a lethal second life.

  • Fed Officials Defend Policies, Say Forward Guidance Is Working

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policy makers defended the central bank on Friday against charges that it had fallen well behind the curve in fighting inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘

  • Natural Gas Markets Continue the Parabolic Run During the Week

    The natural gas markets have reached the $9.00 region, before pulling back just a bit on Friday. This has been yet another brutal week to the upside.

  • Russian warship Admiral Makarov ‘on fire after being hit by Ukrainian missile’

    Ship was sailing near Snake Island when hit, say reports

  • Full: Gov. Ron DeSantis comments on Florida textbooks

    During a news conference in Ocala, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is proud that Florida school systems are for "education, not for indoctrination."

  • Fox News' Peter Doocy and Outgoing Press Secretary Jen Psaki Share Pleasantries Before Testy Exchange

    "You've always been a good sport," Doocy told Psaki before asking questions about President Joe Biden's views on abortion and protest

  • In Arizona, a Swing State Swings to the Far Right

    SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Kari Lake has a strategy to get elected in 2022. Keep talking about 2020. Minutes into her pitch at the Cochise County Republican headquarters in the suburbs of southern Arizona, Lake zeroed in on the presidential election 18 months ago, calling it “crooked” and “corrupt.” She claimed nearly a dozen times in a single hour that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, a falsehood that the audience — some of whom wore red hats reading “Trump Won” — was eager to hear. L

  • Security Service of Ukraine: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner during special operation

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has captured 11 of the occupier's snipers as a result of a special operation in the Kharkiv region. Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Quote: "In the Kharkiv region 11 Russian snipers were taken prisoner during a special operation run by the Security Service of Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump suggested shooting missiles into Mexico to take out drug cartels, his Pentagon chief claims

    Donald Trump suggested launching missiles into Mexico to “destroy" drug labs run by cartels and then denying America was behind the attacks, his former Pentagon chief has claimed.

  • Reuters confirms involvement of Pskov paratroopers, Kadyrovites, Rosgvardia in Bucha massacre

    The Rosgvardia unit Vityaz, the 76th Guards Air Assault Division from Pskov, and Chechen units all took part in the war crimes committed by the Russian army in Bucha near Kyiv, Reuters reports.

  • China Danger Strikes Fear Into Global Investors Stumbling on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- The toxic combination of a slowing economy in China and what may be the most aggressive withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus since 1994 is hammering the world’s financial markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Publi

  • U.S. lawmakers ask firm for details on Trump hotel investors

    Two House lawmakers have asked a Miami investment firm for more details on its planned purchase of former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel rights, saying its failure to disclose all of its investors raises concerns about possible conflicts of interest. CGI Merchant Group had agreed to buy the rights of the hotel from the Trump Organization for $375 million in a deal reports have said was to be finalized in late April and could net Trump $100 million. Trump bought the rights to the property - located in the historic Old Post Office Building four blocks from the White House - from the federal government in 2013, before he ran for president and won the 2016 election.

  • Kellyanne Conway on Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: "I don’t want this old white guy telling me what to do with my body.”

    Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and longtime political consultant Kellyanne Conway slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Fox News for being “an old white guy” telling her what to do with her body and how to think. Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly described Conway as “woke.” Conway made her remarks in response to Hannity stating that Senator Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett D. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch.