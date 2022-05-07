/R E P E A T --Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to travel to Germany and Belgium
OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be travelling to Germany and Belgium from May 8 to 13, 2022. He will attend the G7 Digital Ministers meeting in Düsseldorf, Germany, on May 10 and 11. He will also meet with his international counterparts as well as business leaders in key sectors to promote Canada as a reliable, stable and attractive economic partner.
Germany
Dates: May 8 to 12, 2022
Belgium
Date: May 13, 2022
