/R E P E A T --Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to travel to Germany and Belgium

MarketWatch

In the last several months you may have seen news headlines announcing that the Social Security program will be insolvent by 2033. While news of Social Security’s potential lack of funding is a real concern, it’s important to remember that “insolvent” is not the same as “bankrupt.” If nothing is done to fund the system at current levels, it is estimated that the program will be able to pay only 76% of what is owed to retirees beginning in 2034.