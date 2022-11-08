U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change during first days of COP27/

·2 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27, from November 6 to 18, 2022.

Schedule of events for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Event:

Social Benefits of a Worker-Focused Just Transition (Canadian Labour Congress)

Time:

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (EET)

Location:

Canada Pavilion 35

Schedule of events for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Event:

Canada Pavilion Opening Ceremony 

Time:

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (EET)

Location:

Pavilion 238

 

Event:

Climate Finance USD $100 billion Delivery Plan Progress Report

Time:

12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Pavilion 138

 

Event:

Press Conference on Climate Finance USD $100 billion Delivery Plan Progress Report

Time:

12:45 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Canada Pavilion 35

 

Event:

Access is Equity: How Investing in Capacity Development Unlocks Climate Finance

Time:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Pavilion 115

 

Event:

High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance

Time:

3:00 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Meeting Room 1 // livestream

 

Event:

Clean Energy Ambition: Multilateral Collaboration to Drive Results

Time:

4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Pavilion 124

Schedule of events for Thursday, November 10, 2022

Event:

Canada, Mexico and the United States working together on Climate Adaptation Solutions for North America

Time:

12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Pavilion 45

 

Event:

Climate Education: A Call to Action from Canadian Youth

Time:

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (EET)

Location:

Pavilion 185

Note: No events will be livestreamed from the Canada Pavilion. The United Nations Climate Change has created a COP27 platform for all registered participants to watch and join events and meetings virtually. Some events and meetings will also be made available through the United Nations Climate Change YouTube page.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c3534.html

