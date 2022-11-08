/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change during first days of COP27/
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27, from November 6 to 18, 2022.
Schedule of events for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Event:
Social Benefits of a Worker-Focused Just Transition (Canadian Labour Congress)
Time:
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (EET)
Location:
Canada Pavilion 35
Schedule of events for Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Event:
Canada Pavilion Opening Ceremony
Time:
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (EET)
Location:
Pavilion 238
Event:
Climate Finance USD $100 billion Delivery Plan Progress Report
Time:
12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Pavilion 138
Event:
Press Conference on Climate Finance USD $100 billion Delivery Plan Progress Report
Time:
12:45 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Canada Pavilion 35
Event:
Access is Equity: How Investing in Capacity Development Unlocks Climate Finance
Time:
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Pavilion 115
Event:
High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance
Time:
3:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Meeting Room 1 // livestream
Event:
Clean Energy Ambition: Multilateral Collaboration to Drive Results
Time:
4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Pavilion 124
Schedule of events for Thursday, November 10, 2022
Event:
Canada, Mexico and the United States working together on Climate Adaptation Solutions for North America
Time:
12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Pavilion 45
Event:
Climate Education: A Call to Action from Canadian Youth
Time:
5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (EET)
Location:
Pavilion 185
Note: No events will be livestreamed from the Canada Pavilion. The United Nations Climate Change has created a COP27 platform for all registered participants to watch and join events and meetings virtually. Some events and meetings will also be made available through the United Nations Climate Change YouTube page.
