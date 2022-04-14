/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to highlight measures in Budget 2022 to support good jobs and a clean and strong economy/
SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will highlight funding under Budget 2022 to support good jobs and a clean and strong economy.
Please note that there will be an opportunity for photos for media attending on-site.
Event:
Media tour
Date:
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Time:
9:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Lion Electric
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media attending will be asked to wear a mask while inside the facility.
