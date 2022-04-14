/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to highlight measures in Budget 2022 to support good jobs and a clean and strong economy/

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will highlight funding under Budget 2022 to support good jobs and a clean and strong economy.

Please note that there will be an opportunity for photos for media attending on-site.

Event: Media tour Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Lion Electric

921 Chemin de la Rivière-du-Nord

Saint-Jérôme, Quebec

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media attending will be asked to wear a mask while inside the facility.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c2310.html