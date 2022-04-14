U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to highlight measures in Budget 2022 to support good jobs and a clean and strong economy/

·1 min read

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will highlight funding under Budget 2022 to support good jobs and a clean and strong economy.

Please note that there will be an opportunity for photos for media attending on-site.

Event:

Media tour

Date:

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time:

9:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Lion Electric
921 Chemin de la Rivière-du-Nord
Saint-Jérôme, Quebec

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • EQT in rare-earth mineral partnership that would build refining plant here

    The work is in the memorandum of understanding stage between Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer (NYSE: EQT) and ElementUS Rare Earths & Minerals of Gramercy, Louisiana.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • Woman runs for her life 'screaming' after hearing telltale signs of landslide: 'Impeccable decision making'

    An Alaskan guide was filming a survival video when she suddenly heard a landslide heading toward her.

  • What exactly is that thing floating in Budd Inlet’s West Bay?

    The mystery vessel has residents curious.

  • Flooding continues in South Africa's Durban area; 259 dead

    Flooding in South Africa's Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a “catastrophe of enormous proportions,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday. "We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he said. The death toll is expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal province, officials said.

  • How Alibaba Cloud Data Centers Will Reach 100% Clean Energy By 2030

    By Elizabeth Utley

  • Gardeners learn natural ways to thwart pests

    It was unanimous that gardeners want to protect the pollinators that are vital to growing produce.

  • Excelerate’s CEO Sees Albania as Gateway to Europe's Natural Gas Market

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. liquefied natural gas company Excelerate Energy Inc. will supply floating power plants to Albania, hoping that the deal will get the company access to Europe’s natural gas market. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine T

  • Hot, New Electric Cars That Are Coming Soon

    Automakers are offering new models in all shapes and sizesThe Chevrolet Equinox EV will go on sale in fall 2023.By Consumer ReportsThe coronavirus pandemic has slowed auto development and product...

  • California plan aims to triple sales of electric vehicles by 2026

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by the middle of next decade.

  • Thermophotovoltaic cell converts 40 percent of heat energy to electricity

    Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that can convert heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency.

  • Biden wants to let people buy blended gasoline to lower prices. There’s just one big problem

    President Joe Biden's political and economic policy goals rely on keeping gas prices low, pushing him to reinstitute a fuel substance banned by the EPA.

  • Vistra's Brightside Solar Facility is Now Online

    Project is the latest addition to the company's growing portfolio of zero-carbon power generation facilities

  • Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

    Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found … The post Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds

    Climate activists — including influential campaigners Vanessa Nakate and Hilda Nakabuye — are urging more banks and insurers not to back the controversial $5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline that is primed to transport oil from the Hoima oilfields in Uganda to the Tanzanian coastal city of Tanga. “The climate crisis is affecting many people in Africa,” Nakate said at an event on Wednesday, dubbed the Africa’s people’s annual general meeting.

  • California proposes to triple electric vehicle sales by 2026

    Thirty-five percent of all new cars sold in California would be electric by 2026 under a new proposal from the state Air Resources Board. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has set a target of fully phasing out new fossil fuel-powered cars, the source of about 25 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, by 2035. The…

  • What is E15 gas? Some FAQs answered

    Faced with historically high gas prices, the Biden Administration has decided to allow the sale of E15 during the warm months this year.