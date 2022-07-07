/R E P E A T -- Media advisory -Government of Canada to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet in Ontario/
OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, July 8, 2022
Time:
10:00 am (ET)
Location:
Nassagaweya Tennis Centre and Community Hall
9267 Guelph Line
Campbellville, Ontario
