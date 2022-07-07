U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,124.00
    +111.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,914.00
    +33.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.80
    +6.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.38
    +0.85 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.64
    -0.90 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8990
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.93
    +393.74 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.50
    +10.97 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.22
    +88.45 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory -Government of Canada to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet in Ontario/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date:               

Friday, July 8, 2022



Time:               

10:00 am (ET)



Location:         

Nassagaweya Tennis Centre and Community Hall           


9267 Guelph Line


Campbellville, Ontario

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media. 
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c5779.html

Recommended Stories

  • FTSE rises as Boris Johnson set to resign as prime minister

    Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to quit amid a flurry of resignations from UK government officials.

  • Pound rises on Boris Johnson resignation

    Sterling climbed to $1.19 after the news, up 0.5%, or half a cent, off its recent two-year lows as traders hoped the PMs departure would bring more political stability.

  • France to Nationalize Debt-Laden EDF as Energy Crisis Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government will nationalize its financially struggling nuclear giant Electricite de France SA to help it ride out Europe’s worst energy crisis in a generation and invest in new atomic plants.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It

  • British Airways close to deal to avert wave of summer strikes – live updates

    Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives Pound rises on Boris Johnson resignation FTSE climbs amid European rally Boris Johnson to resign – but the Prime Minister won't be leaving No 10 just yet Ben Marlow: The first corporate casualty of the coming recession has been laid low Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Pound rises against dollar after Boris Johnson quits

    Sterling regains some lost ground but remains well down this year against the dollar

  • Pound rises as BBC reports embattled U.K. Prime Minister to resign

    The British pound rose early Thursday as the BBC and other U.K. media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign imminently. The pound rose 0.4% to $1.1978, in a week that has thus far seen dozens of Conservative cabinet members resign in protest over Johnson's flip-flopping around a sexual harrassment scandal. The BBC reported that Johnson will resign as Conservative leader, but continue as prime minister until autumn. A campaign to replace Johnson will take place this sum

  • Germany’s Habeck Urges Canada to Help Thwart Putin on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s vice chancellor made a public plea to the Canadian government to release a turbine that’s caught up in sanctions against Russia and critical for gas flows to Europe. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Co

  • Senate Report Hits AbbVie’s Bermuda Tax Structure for U.S. Humira Sales

    Company made most of its overall 2021 sales in the U.S. while recording most of its profits in foreign subsidiaries, leaving it with a tax bill far below the 21% U.S. rate.

  • Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereIn an unusual development

  • 'Hopeless': Japan's weak opposition no match for ruling LDP

    Ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections, nearly a dozen opposition parties are trying to topple the Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled, almost without interruption, since the end of World War II. A big LDP victory on Sunday, when 545 candidates from 15 parties compete for 124 seats, or half of the 248-seat upper house, means Kishida could rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Price Cap Mulled as Gas Extends Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil as a way to curb the Kremlin’s revenue, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Vladimir Putin of using energy as a political weapon. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This Summe

  • House GOP members demand information from Treasury on Hunter Biden

    CBS News has obtained a letter from Rep. James Comer to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding the Treasury Department release more information about Hunter Biden. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "Red and Blue" with details.

  • Stocks end choppy session higher after Fed minutes reaffirm pledge on inflation

    U.S. stocks pushed higher Wednesday afternoon to close out a choppy day as the risk of a recession remained top of mind for many investors.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • Column: Why is this foul-mouthed enemy of Social Security receiving a presidential honor?

    Former Sen. Alan Simpson worked to undermine Social Security. Why is he getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom?

  • Hong Kong Must Not ‘Lie Flat’ on Covid, Leader John Lee Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong must not “lie flat” in its battle with Covid-19, the city’s new leader John Lee said, echoing mainland China’s rejection of the “living with the virus” pandemic philosophy.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Ma

  • In Putin's Russia, the Arrests Are Spreading Quickly and Widely

    They came for Dmitry Kolker, an ailing physicist, in the intensive care ward. They came for Ivan Fedotov, a hockey star, as he was leaving practice with a film crew in tow. They came for Vladimir Mau, a state university rector, the week he was reelected to the board of Gazprom. The message sent by these high-profile detentions: Nearly anyone is now punishable in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The flurry of arrests across the country in recent days has signaled that the Kremlin is intent on tightening

  • Social Security: Most Americans Will Never Reach Maximum Benefits — Here’s Why

    If you are of an age to receive Social Security benefits, it is likely that you are not getting the overall maximum monthly payment of $4,194. To do so would require you to have worked 35 years,...

  • Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867.Russia’s lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned the United States ought to hesitate when seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, and instead ought to remember that Alaska previously belon

  • Shanghai Data Breach Exposes Dangers of China’s Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Claims of the largest cyberattack in Chinese history have sparked an open debate about the extent to which Beijing hoovers up personal data and uses private firms to safeguard that trove, a discussion that could have ramifications for the broader technology industry in China.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to