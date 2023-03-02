U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

/R E P E A T-- MEDIA ADVISORY - Business and Local Leaders Encourage Federal Government to Expand and Extend Canadian Trusted-Traveller Program/

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Business and local leaders from several Toronto organizations will be hosting a press conference at Toronto Pearson to announce the formation of a coalition advocating for enhancements to air travel through Toronto Pearson and airports across Canada.

Innovate. Travel. Canada. (CNW Group/Innovate. Travel. Canada.)
Innovate. Travel. Canada. (CNW Group/Innovate. Travel. Canada.)

Date:

Thursday, March 2, 2023



Time:

Remarks at 9:30 am, EST


A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.



Location:

Toronto Pearson Airport


International Arrivals - Terminal 1



Media Teleconference Line:


Local: 416-764-8682


North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549


Confirmation #: 24245711



Notes:

Please RSVP attendance to connor.whitworth@teneo.com



Parking:

Media to park in T1 Parking Lot on Level 4 Arrivals or Level 5 Departures. 


Follow signs for South Bridge to arrive at the Terminal. 


Take escalators on the left or elevator one level down and proceed to international arrivals. 



SOURCE Innovate. Travel. Canada.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9474.html

