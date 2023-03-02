/R E P E A T-- MEDIA ADVISORY - Business and Local Leaders Encourage Federal Government to Expand and Extend Canadian Trusted-Traveller Program/

Reuters

Union workers at four Caterpillar Inc U.S. facilities have threatened to strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits once a six-year labor contract expires this week. The contract, which covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by the United Auto Workers at three manufacturing plants in central Illinois and a parts and distribution center in York, Pennsylvania, will end on March 1. Unionized workers at the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer are pushing for a reversal of parts of prior contracts that they believe have stagnated wages, according to a statement released by a rank and file committee formed by Caterpillar workers.