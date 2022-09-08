U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.25
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,625.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,279.50
    +16.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.60
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.31 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    -2.02 (-7.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6800
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,303.24
    +543.16 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.90
    +22.19 (+4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.59
    +15.76 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada celebrates the national historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island 1942/

·1 min read

 ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, will participate in a Parks Canada and Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island in 1942.

During the Second World War, Newfoundland's Bell Island, a strategically vital iron-ore shipping centre in Conception Bay, was targeted by German U-boats seeking to disrupt the supply of iron in Canada and Great Britain. In September and November 1942, ships anchored near Bell Island and at Scotia Pier were attacked by German U-boats resulting in the sinking of four merchant ships, the loss of nearly 70 crew members, and the destruction of the pier.

Joanne Thompson will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:               

September 8, 2022



Time:               

The event will start at 11 a.m. NDT


Media should arrive at 10:45 a.m. NDT



Location:         

Bell Island Community Museum,


13 Compressor Hill, Bell Island, NL


Note: Passenger ferry transportation required to access the event venue.

 

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c8391.html

Recommended Stories

  • Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

    Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text's writing style.

  • Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama

    Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s.

  • Nebraska drought exposes remains of steamboat that sank in 1870

    Drought has caused the water level in the Missouri River to fall significantly

  • MORNING BID-It's raining yen

    A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Could Surge 30%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.4% upside potential for Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Pound crashes to weakest level since 1985

    Britain to launch military satellites as China and Russia test hypersonic missiles Truss fracking ambitions fuel opposition FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc; Pound tumbles to 37-year low Ben Marlow: The cash crisis at British Gas owner shows our energy market is utterly broken Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UK Concerns, Yen Plunges, Yuan Action: 3-Minute MLIV

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." For up to the minute market intelligence and insight, click MLIV .

  • Why the dollar is strong and why that is a problem

    Every fresh lurch upwards prompts some big questions

  • Regulator alleges Celsius resembled Ponzi scheme in new filing

    A financial regulator in Vermont has all but said that bankrupted Celsius Network LLC resembled a Ponzi scheme at times, alleging the crypto lender had used new investor funds to repay previous investors, as well as misled investors about its financial health and bolstered its balance sheets by using its CEL token. See related article: […]

  • Should you get a reverse mortgage?

    Reverse mortgages can provide much-needed cash flow to senior homeowners.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Omnicom (OMC) Stock

    Shareholder-friendly measures boost Omnicom (OMC). However, low liquidity is a downside.

  • Is Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for RFG

  • Citigroup hires top chemicals banker from Jefferies to drive dealmaking

    McNulty joins Citi from investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc where he served as the global co-head of chemicals coverage, the memo said. The news comes at a time when global dealmaking has slowed down after a record 2021 amid geopolitical tension and risk-off sentiment in the markets.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • Kelly, Roundhill Ratchet Up ETF Rivalry

    Both issuers are looking to launch single-security ETFs covering foreign companies.

  • BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $674.22, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day.

  • Tencent Set to Double Ubisoft Stake in Latest Overseas Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares sank 12% in Paris after Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. raised its stake, which analysts said could put a full takeover on the back burner.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat W

  • Tough to Find 'Significant Reasons' to Be Long Sterling: CIBC

    Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC, sees "further to go" before sterling reaches the bottom on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • Banks Begin $4.5 Billion Citrix Loan Sale in High-Profile Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of banks kicked off a roughly $4.5 billion leveraged loan sale on Wednesday to help support the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. in a closely-watched transaction that will reveal just how willing investors are to buy risky corporate debt.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California