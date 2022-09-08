/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada celebrates the national historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island 1942/

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, will participate in a Parks Canada and Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island in 1942.

During the Second World War, Newfoundland's Bell Island, a strategically vital iron-ore shipping centre in Conception Bay, was targeted by German U-boats seeking to disrupt the supply of iron in Canada and Great Britain. In September and November 1942, ships anchored near Bell Island and at Scotia Pier were attacked by German U-boats resulting in the sinking of four merchant ships, the loss of nearly 70 crew members, and the destruction of the pier.

Joanne Thompson will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

