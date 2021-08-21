U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,480.84
    +1,528.05 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Technical briefing for media regarding Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Departmental officials from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be offering media a briefing on Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan.

Date:

Saturday, August 21, 2021



Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

PLEASE NOTE: Any content from this briefing, while on the record, is to be attributed to Senior Officials.

Notes for media:

  • Media will be asked to provide their name and outlet

  • The media availability will be by teleconference:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/21/c4698.html

