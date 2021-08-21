/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Technical briefing for media regarding Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan/
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Departmental officials from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be offering media a briefing on Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan.
Date:
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
PLEASE NOTE: Any content from this briefing, while on the record, is to be attributed to Senior Officials.
Notes for media:
Media will be asked to provide their name and outlet
The media availability will be by teleconference:
