/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce a new federal immigration pathway at the Empire Club of Canada/

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that risks to financial stability have increased and called for continued vigilance although actions by advanced economies have calmed market stress. The IMF managing director reiterated her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3% due to scarring from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and monetary tightening. Even with a better outlook for 2024, global growth will remain well below its historic average of 3.8% and the overall outlook remained weak, she said at the China Development Forum.