/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce support for Turkish and Syrian temporary residents/

Reuters

Indian startups had deposits worth about $1 billion with embattled Silicon Valley Bank and the country's deputy IT minister said he had suggested that local banks lend more to them going ahead. California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10 after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022. "The issue is, how do we make startups transition to the Indian banking system, rather than depend on the complex cross border U.S. banking system with all of its uncertainties in the coming month?" India's state minister for technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said late Thursday night in a Twitter spaces chat.