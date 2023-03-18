U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce support for Turkish and Syrian temporary residents/

·1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding new immigration measures to support Turkish and Syrian temporary residents in Canada. Minister Fraser will be joined by the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.

Date:              Saturday, March 18, 2023 

Time:             2 p.m., Eastern Time


Location:      Venture X – Heartland 
                      600 Matheson Boulevard West, Unit 5 
                      Mississauga, Ontario L5R 4C1


Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m., Eastern Time.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing

  • The announcement will be available live on YouTube.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

    On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief on Friday called its extension crucial to ensuring global food supplies and keeping prices from spiraling as they did after Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor. Russia’s U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal — but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia’s briefing to the U.N. Security Council, reiterating what a Russian delegation told senior U.N. officials at a meeting in Geneva on Monday, reinforced the Kremlin’s insistence on reducing the duration of the deal to hold out for changes on how the package is working.