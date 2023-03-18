/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce support for Turkish and Syrian temporary residents/
MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding new immigration measures to support Turkish and Syrian temporary residents in Canada. Minister Fraser will be joined by the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time: 2 p.m., Eastern Time
Location: Venture X – Heartland
Notes for media:
Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m., Eastern Time.
Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing
The announcement will be available live on YouTube.
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/18/c9061.html