U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,065.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,640.00
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.50
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.90
    -0.84 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.40
    +13.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0701
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.62
    +3.63 (+15.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2590
    -0.5440 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,339.19
    +1,222.18 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.04
    +44.03 (+7.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.90
    +17.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA INVITE - THE URGENT NEED FOR BETTER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE GOVERNANCE/

CNW Group
·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Mila, Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) invite media representatives to the unveiling of a joint book on the urgent need for a better governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the face of unprecedented technological change. This event will take place on March 20 at 9:45 a.m., in Mila's Montréal office.

An online broadcast of the event will be available here.

A conversation will also take place between two leading voices in the field of AI who contributed to the book: Yoshua Bengio, professor at the University of Montreal, founder and scientific director of Mila, scientific director of IVADO and Canada CIFAR Chair in AI, and Kate Crawford, Research Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg, Senior Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research and a leading scholar of the social, political and environmental implications of artificial intelligence.

There will be Q&A periods for the media during the event.

WHAT

New book launch on the urgent need for better AI governance

 

WHEN

 

Monday, March 20, 2023

Reception of media: 9:45 a.m.

Speeches and protocol part: from 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Media Q&A: from 10:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Conversation between Y. Bengio and K. Crawford: from 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Media Q&A: from 11:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

 

WHO

  • Valérie Pisano, CEO, Mila

  • Michel Bonsaint, Québec Government representative at the Permanent Delegation of
    Canada to UNESCO

  • Tawfik Jelassi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, UNESCO

  • Carole Jabet, Director, Fonds de recherche du QuébecSanté

  • Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director, Mila

  • Kate Crawford, Research Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg,
    Senior Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research

 

WHERE

Mila's Agora

6650 St-Urbain Street

Montréal



SOURCE Mila - Quebec AI Institute

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c2895.html

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson’s Satellite-Launch Venture, Has Fallen Fast

    A once-hot smaller player in an industry dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the company is now looking for a bailout.

  • Tesla’s Vision of EVs Without Rare Earths Will Spur Magnet Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that currently rely on the materials.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking C

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • NASA’s AIM spacecraft goes silent after a 15-year run studying the Earth’s oldest clouds

    NASA launched AIM in 2007 to study noctilucent or night-shining clouds.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • What Wall Street is saying about UBS buying Credit Suisse

    Wall Street largely sees positive signs while digesting the historic deal.

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock is soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said Sunday. The FDIC added that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the turmoil

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • 10 most lucrative places where older Americans can sell their homes, maximize profit and retire elsewhere

    About 60% of migrating retirees are moving to less pricey places — and typically extracting $100,000 of home equity in the process. Retirees moving out of their primary residence on the West Coast (Washington, Oregon and California) are most likely to be able to maximize the home equity they built up, and then retire and relocate. Similarly, retirees in the Northeast (New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington DC) are also well positioned to come out of a home sale with cash in hand, the Vanguard report reveals.

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Credit Suisse, UBS, First Republic, New York Community, and More

    UBS agrees to acquire rival Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion, while shares of First Republic fall sharply after the regional bank’s credit rating was cut again by S&P Global.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.