/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference on the case of suspected Guatemalan war criminal Jorge Vinicio Sosa Orantes/

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Guatemalan survivor Ramiro Osorio Cristales, accompanied by Lawyers Without Borders Canada (LWBC), in collaboration with the Canadian Partnership for International Justice (CPIJ), will be in Ottawa to present a statement to the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Mr. David Lametti, calling for the prosecution of suspected war criminal Jorge Vinicio Sosa Orantes. Mr. Sosa Orantes is allegedly involved in the massacre of the family and village of Mr. Osorio Cristales. The statement is supported by 20 human rights organisations.

LWBC Executive director, Pascal Paradis and Mr. Osorio Cristales will make some brief comments as they leave the Department of Justice of Canada.

They will be available to answer questions from the media.

When: May 30 2022, 13h00, at the exit of the Department of Justice at 275 Sparks Street

