/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Transport and GTAA President and CEO to make an important announcement about new funding for critical infrastructure projects at Toronto Pearson International Airport/

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Deborah Flint, will announce new funding to help the airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

Minister Alghabra and Ms. Flint will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario health measures, advice and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Please note that all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, who are awaiting test results, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , not to attend.

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport

Terminal 1 – Level 1 International Arrivals

6301 Silver Dart Dr.

Mississauga, ON

L5P 1B2

