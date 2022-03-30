/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON BEHALF OF MINISTER LAMETTI/

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, and Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement regarding support to survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence in Ontario.



Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022







Time: 9:15 a.m. (ET)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c0510.html