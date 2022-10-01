U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Inauguration of the Passage Yolène-Jumelle/

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and Dominique Ollivier, Chair of the Ville de Montréal Executive Committee, invite media representatives to an event to inaugurate the Passage Yolène-Jumelle.

Members of Ms. Jumelle's family will be present for the occasion.

Date:

Saturday, October 1, 2022



Time:

1 p.m.



Location:

Under the tent in Parc Saidye-Bronfman


Near 4815, Rue Buchan, Montréal, Québec  H4P 2R9

Media representatives are asked to confirm their attendance:
communications.cdn-ndg@montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/01/c1506.html

