/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Wilkinson to Attend and Make Announcements at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference 2023/

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, will attend PDAC 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Minister and the Parliamentary Secretary will speak publicly at the following events:
Opening Ceremony in Room 701 (PS Dabrusin) – March 5, 9 a.m. ET
Canada Investment Forum Remarks in Room 105 (Minister Wilkinson) – March 6, 1 p.m. ET
Canada Investment Forum fireside chat in Room 105 (Minister Wilkinson and Minister Champagne) – March 6, 1:45 p.m. ET
Canadian Mining Market Opening at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, 1st floor (Minister Wilkinson) – March 7, 9 a.m. ET
Federal Funding Announcement for Critical Minerals at the Government of Canada Pavilion, Booth 539 (Minister Wilkinson) – March 7, 12:15 p.m. ET
Media callback (Minister Wilkinson) – March 8 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Media are asked to contact NRCan Media Relations at media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
