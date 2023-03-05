/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Wilkinson to Attend and Make Announcements at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference 2023/

The Fiscal Times

The White House is set to release President Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 next Thursday. The president has previewed some broad points, saying that the plan will reduce deficits by $2 trillion over 10 years and that it would do so in part by raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations. Biden also has said that his plan will extend the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund “by at least two decades.” Some other details of Biden’s plan are likely to come out ahead of the offici