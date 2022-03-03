/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Government of the Northwest Territories to make an announcement on Early Learning and Childcare in the Northwest Territories/

GATINEAU, QC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, will join the Honourable R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment of the Northwest Territories, to announce additional support for families.

Media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. MST

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting pressesecretary@gov.nt.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. MST on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

