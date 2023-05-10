/R E P E A T -- INNERGEX'S 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST AND ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS/

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2023 First Quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9 AM (EDT). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

2023 First Quarter Results – Conference Call and Webcast

Date and time: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

9 AM EDT



Webcast: https://bit.ly/3ZNKVU3



Phone numbers: 1 888 390-0605

or 416 764-8609

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your

phone number at https://bit.ly/416RqT7 to receive an instant automated call back.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

Innergex will hold an Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4 PM (EDT).

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Date and time: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 4 PM EDT

We will hold our Meeting in a virtual only format again this year, which will be conducted via live audio webcast supported by visual aids. You will be able to attend the meeting online or by phone. You will be able to submit your questions during the Meeting online only:

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3KD8I4H Phone number: 1 800 715-9871 (Conference ID: 6067475)

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 87 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,694 MW (gross 4,244 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 11 solar facilities and 1 battery energy storage facility. Innergex also holds interests in 11 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 696 MW (gross 733 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 605 MWh, 5 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 8,701 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

