/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid to announce an investment to protect Lake Winnipeg/

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be at the Red River Basin Land & Water International Summit Conference to announce an investment to protect Lake Winnipeg.

Event:

Announcement

Date:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Time:

3 p.m. (CST)

Location:

Crystal Ballroom – 7th Floor


The Fort Garry Hotel


222 Broadway


Winnipeg, MB

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Parliamentary Secretary will be available after the announcement for a photo opportunity and media scrum. Registered media will also be made aware of any event detail changes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c0628.html

